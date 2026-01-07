U.S. Raises Military Option Over Greenland as Europe, Canada Rally Behind Danish Territory

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 7, 2026 (Naija247news) – The United States has openly raised the prospect of using military force to take control of Greenland, triggering a sharp backlash from European leaders and Canada, who have rallied behind the Arctic territory and warned that the island’s future belongs solely to its people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the White House said President Donald Trump views the acquisition of Greenland—an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark—as a national security priority, arguing it is essential to “deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.”

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” the statement said.

Any attempt by Washington to seize Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally, would represent an unprecedented rupture within the alliance and deepen already strained relations between Trump and European leaders. Despite mounting opposition, however, the White House signalled that resistance from allies has not deterred the president.

From Venezuela to the Arctic

Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland—first floated during his initial term in 2019—has intensified following the U.S. abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic operation in Caracas. Emboldened by that action, Trump has declared that “American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again,” while escalating pressure on Colombia and Cuba.

He has also claimed that U.S. control of Greenland is vital to counter alleged Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic, asserting—without evidence—that the island is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships” and that Denmark lacks the capacity to defend it.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, has a population of just 57,000 people and has repeatedly stated that it does not want to be part of the United States. Strategically located between North America and Europe, the island hosts the U.S. Pituffik Space Base, a key node for missile warning and missile defence, and possesses vast mineral resources seen as critical to Washington’s effort to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.

Europe and Canada Push Back

European leaders moved swiftly to counter Washington’s rhetoric. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, issued a joint statement reaffirming that Greenland “belongs to its people.”

“It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the statement said.

Canada also voiced strong support. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Governor General Mary Simon, who is of Inuit descent, and Foreign Minister Anita Anand would visit Greenland early next month as a show of solidarity.

In a separate declaration, Nordic foreign ministers from Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark underscored Greenland’s right to self-determination, noting increased investments in Arctic security and offering further cooperation with the U.S. and NATO allies—short of any challenge to Danish sovereignty.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that threatening a NATO member undermines the alliance itself. “No member should attack or threaten another member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Otherwise, NATO would lose its meaning,” he said.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, welcomed the expressions of support and renewed his call for a “respectful dialogue” with Washington.

Denmark Rejects U.S. Claims

Denmark has firmly rejected Trump’s assertion that it cannot secure Greenland. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen dismissed claims of extensive Chinese influence or military presence on the island.

“We do not share this image that Greenland is plastered with Chinese investments… nor that there are Chinese warships up and down along Greenland,” Rasmussen said, adding that the U.S. remains welcome to invest more in the territory.

Greenland’s government confirmed it had requested an urgent meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Danish officials, to address the escalating crisis.

Signals of a Policy Shift

Fueling concerns about a shift in U.S. foreign policy, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, whom Trump appointed as special envoy to Greenland, said he had no interest in speaking with Danish or European officials. Instead, he said he intended to engage directly with Greenlanders, arguing he wanted to speak to those “who want an opportunity to improve the quality of life in Greenland.”

At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reported that Rubio told U.S. lawmakers that the rhetoric does not signal an imminent invasion, but is intended to pressure Denmark into negotiations over a possible purchase of the island.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, however, adopted a far more confrontational tone, dismissing concerns over Danish sovereignty.

“You can talk all you want about international niceties,” Miller said in an interview. “But we live in a world… governed by strength, by force, by power.” When asked about military action, he added: “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

Domestic and Global Alarm

Trump’s stance has also drawn pushback at home. U.S. senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis, co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, warned that Washington must respect its treaty obligations.

“When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honour its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” they said.

Analysts say a U.S. takeover of Greenland would represent a historic break with post–World War II norms.

“Our policy since the end of World War II has been that countries get to determine their own fate,” said Melinda Haring, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. “Eighty-five percent of the people in Greenland do not want to be part of the United States. It would undermine NATO and upend that principle.”

She warned that such a move would signal a return to a world where “might makes right,” fundamentally reshaping global power politics and eroding the rules-based international order.

