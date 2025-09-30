U.S. Places Brazil and South Africa on Human Trafficking Watchlist Amid Political Tensions

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. State Department on Monday placed Brazil and South Africa on its annual human trafficking “Tier 2 Watch List”, citing insufficient progress in tackling forced labor, sex trafficking, and other forms of modern-day slavery. The move comes amid rising political tensions between the Trump administration and both governments.

The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, which assesses global efforts to combat human trafficking, was released nearly three months later than scheduled after staffing reductions in the office responsible for preparing it. According to the State Department, both countries demonstrated some efforts but fell short of U.S. expectations.

South Africa’s Efforts and Shortcomings

In the report, South Africa was recognized for implementing significant measures, including the launch of the country’s first sub-provincial task team and securing convictions against more traffickers than in previous years. However, the report noted that authorities identified fewer victims, investigated fewer cases, and initiated fewer prosecutions than in past reporting periods.

Analysts suggest that this may reflect a combination of resource constraints and broader systemic challenges, including gaps in law enforcement coordination and reporting mechanisms.

Brazil’s Struggles Against Human Trafficking

Brazil was similarly flagged for falling short despite notable initiatives. The government reportedly initiated fewer investigations and prosecutions than in previous years, and Brazilian courts recorded fewer initial convictions for trafficking offenses.

Observers note that while Brazil has robust anti-trafficking legislation, implementation remains uneven, particularly in rural regions and large urban centers where organized criminal networks exploit vulnerable populations.

Political Context: U.S. Tensions with Brazil and South Africa

The TIP report’s release coincides with heightened political tensions. President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa, without presenting evidence, of persecuting its white minority. His administration introduced a refugee program for white South Africans and imposed tariffs on the country.

Similarly, Brazil faces U.S. sanctions, including visa restrictions and financial penalties, following the trial and conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump. These developments have intensified scrutiny of both nations in Washington and add a political dimension to the TIP report’s findings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the broader stakes, saying in a statement:

“Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that also enriches transnational criminal organizations and immoral, anti-American regimes. The Trump Administration is dedicated to upholding American values, protecting American workers, and defending our communities.”

Delayed Release and Staffing Cuts

This year’s TIP report faced criticism for its delayed release and lack of transparency. Typically, State Department officials brief journalists and lawmakers on the report’s findings, but this year, no representatives were made available.

Earlier this year, the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, responsible for producing the TIP report, experienced a 71% reduction in staff, following the broader State Department layoff of over 1,300 personnel. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas defended the cuts, explaining that most of the laid-off staff were involved in report writing rather than field operations.

Democratic lawmakers had expressed concern over the delayed release, questioning whether the staffing reductions compromised the report’s accuracy and comprehensiveness.

Global Implications

The TIP report is not only a human rights benchmark but also a diplomatic tool. Countries listed on the Tier 2 Watch List face the challenge of demonstrating measurable progress or risk facing U.S. sanctions or trade restrictions.

For South Africa and Brazil, this designation underscores the need to strengthen anti-trafficking efforts, improve case investigations, and ensure that victims receive adequate protection and support. Experts also argue that the political tensions between Washington, Pretoria, and Brasília could influence how these countries prioritize resources for human trafficking initiatives.

Conclusion

The U.S. State Department’s placement of Brazil and South Africa on the Tier 2 Watch List highlights the ongoing challenges in combating modern slavery worldwide. While both nations have implemented meaningful measures, the report stresses that more decisive action is required to meet international standards.

The report’s release, coupled with political tensions, signals that human trafficking remains not only a moral and humanitarian concern but also a strategic factor in international relations. How Brazil and South Africa respond in the coming months will determine whether they can avoid further diplomatic and economic repercussions while safeguarding vulnerable populations within their borders.

