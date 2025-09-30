U.S. Moves to Revoke Colombian President Petro’s Visa After Pro-Palestinian Rally in New York

Washington, D.C. / New York — The United States has announced plans to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa following his participation in a pro-Palestinian rally in New York, where he urged U.S. soldiers to defy orders from President Donald Trump.

“We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions,” the U.S. State Department said in a post on X, signaling a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between Washington and Bogotá.

Petro’s Rally and Controversial Statements

Speaking outside the United Nations headquarters, Petro called for an armed force dedicated to liberating Palestinians, declaring:

“This force has to be bigger than that of the United States.”

He went further, directly addressing U.S. troops:

“Obey the orders of humanity,” urging them to disregard directives from President Trump.

It remains unclear whether Petro was still in New York at the time of the announcement. Neither his office nor Colombia’s Foreign Ministry had responded to requests for comment.

Rising Tensions at the UN Over Gaza

Petro’s rally coincides with a heated debate at the United Nations regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Earlier in the week, he told the UN General Assembly that Trump was “complicit in genocide” and called for criminal proceedings over U.S. missile strikes in the Caribbean.

These remarks were made just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Western nations recognizing Palestinian statehood, accusing them of rewarding violence.

The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds hostage. Health authorities in Gaza report that over 65,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict began. Rights experts describe Israel’s campaign as genocide, a charge Israel rejects, insisting it is acting in self-defense.

U.S.-Colombia Relations Strained

Petro’s actions add to a growing list of pro-Palestinian leaders clashing with Washington. Earlier this week, the U.S. also refused a visa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, prompting accusations from his office of violating the U.N. Headquarters Agreement of 1947.

Relations between Washington and Bogotá have been uneasy since Trump returned to office in January. Petro initially resisted U.S. military flights deporting Colombian nationals, prompting both countries to threaten tariffs before he eventually complied.

More recently, Colombia was placed on a U.S. list of countries allegedly failing to meet counter-narcotics obligations. Petro, who assumed office in 2022 promising peace agreements with armed groups, has since reverted to military operations in coca-growing regions, though with limited success.

Implications for Diplomacy and Regional Politics

Petro’s visa revocation represents a significant diplomatic rebuke, highlighting the tension between his administration’s foreign policy and Washington’s expectations. Analysts suggest the move could strain Colombia-U.S. relations further, affecting trade, security cooperation, and regional counter-narcotics programs.

Observers note that Petro’s pro-Palestinian stance may resonate with other Latin American leaders sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, potentially complicating U.S. influence in the region. The incident underscores the delicate balance between domestic politics, international diplomacy, and global human rights advocacy.

Conclusion

The United States’ decision to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa following his controversial pro-Palestinian statements signals a new low in bilateral relations. As tensions mount, both Washington and Bogotá face a critical test in managing diplomatic fallout while addressing regional security, trade, and humanitarian concerns.

Petro’s bold stance on Palestine, combined with his domestic security and counter-narcotics challenges, positions Colombia at the intersection of global politics and U.S. foreign policy priorities, making the coming weeks a crucial period for diplomatic engagement.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.