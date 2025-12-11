U.S. Military Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker off Venezuela’s Coast

The U.S. military has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s maritime operations in the region.

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters. “Large tanker, very large — largest one ever seized, actually.”

He provided few details and appeared uncertain about what would happen to the oil on board, saying only, “We keep it, I guess. I don’t know.”

Sanctioned Vessel Targeted for Terror-Financing Links

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that the federal government had executed a seizure warrant against a tanker involved in transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran.

“For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations,” Bondi wrote.

A video shared alongside her post showed U.S. personnel rappelling from helicopters hovering just above the tanker’s deck, entering the vessel armed with long guns.

According to Bondi, the seizure operation was conducted by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Coast Guard, with additional support from the Department of Defense.

Two U.S. officials confirmed that Coast Guard personnel seen in the video included members of the elite Maritime Security Response Teams — units trained for maritime counterterrorism, high‑risk boarding operations, and counternarcotics missions.

No Additional Seizure Warrants Approved

A senior White House official said no other judicially approved warrants currently exist for additional tanker seizures.

Oil prices reacted swiftly to the news, rising more than 1.3% — about 75 cents — by midafternoon. Crude oil prices remain a major driver of retail fuel costs.

Tensions With Venezuela Continue to Rise

The seizure comes one day after Trump told Politico that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s “days are numbered.” He declined to say whether U.S. troops could be deployed to Venezuela.

Over the past month, the administration has built up a substantial military presence in the region, including deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which carries fighter squadrons and guided‑missile destroyers.

Since September, the U.S. has been striking vessels it claims are linked to drug trafficking networks. Trump has justified the actions by labeling the confrontations part of an “armed conflict” with drug cartels and accusing the operators of acting on behalf of foreign terrorist groups.

Scrutiny on Pentagon Operations

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing bipartisan scrutiny over a Sept. 2 strike in which a second hit was ordered on a vessel, killing two survivors of the initial attack. Critics have questioned whether the secondary strike constituted a “double tap” war crime.

Hegseth defended the operation, citing the “fog of war,” and said he had not personally observed the survivors before approving the second strike.

Lawmakers from both parties in both chambers of Congress have opened inquiries into the administration’s maritime attacks.

Maduro Responds: ‘It’s Time for Combat’

President Maduro — who was indicted in the U.S. in 2020 on narco‑terrorism and cocaine conspiracy charges — has accused Washington of attempting to fabricate a war.

Trump recently offered a $50 million reward for Maduro’s arrest.

Speaking Wednesday at an agricultural event, Maduro did not reference the seized tanker but said Venezuela was prepared for confrontation.

“It’s not a time for cowards,” he said. “It’s time for combat.”

