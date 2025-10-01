Menu
Democracy

U.S. Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Deal

By: Naija247news

Date:

The U.S. federal government has shut down for the first time in nearly seven years after Democrats and Republicans in Congress failed to agree on a last-minute funding deal.

The shutdown, which began at midnight, affects hundreds of thousands of federal workers deemed non-essential, including many law enforcement and administrative personnel, who could be furloughed or temporarily laid off. Critical services such as social security payments and the postal service will continue but may operate at reduced capacity, while national parks and museums risk full closure.

The impasse follows a standoff over healthcare spending, particularly the Democrats’ push to reverse cuts to the Medicaid program enacted earlier this summer. A Democrat-led Senate proposal failed 53-47, while a Republican proposal fell five votes short of the required threshold.

Unlike ordinary legislation, government funding bills require a supermajority, making simple majorities insufficient to prevent a shutdown.

Following the votes, the White House budget office confirmed the shutdown, directing affected agencies to implement contingency plans. President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the deadlock, threatening mass firings and cuts to government programs he said were critical to the opposition party.

Trump described the shutdown as an opportunity to eliminate programs “we didn’t want,” asserting that irreversible actions could be taken during the closure.

Senate leaders traded accusations: Republican Majority Leader John Thune claimed Democrats were holding federal workers “hostage,” while Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Republican funding package for failing to address the nation’s healthcare crisis.

Despite a Monday meeting between Trump and Schumer, differences remained, leaving the government partially shuttered and millions of Americans uncertain about federal services.

