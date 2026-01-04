NEW YORK — U.S. Federal Prosecutors Charge Venezuelan President Maduro, Wife, and Son in Major Drug Trafficking Case

Federal prosecutors have formally charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, his wife, Cilia Flores, and their adult son, Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra — referred to in court documents as “the Prince” — with drug trafficking, according to a 25-page indictment unsealed Saturday.

The indictment accuses the trio of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and possessing machineguns and destructive devices. Nicolás Maduro faces additional charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump said Maduro and his wife “will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil.” The announcement came hours after Trump claimed the U.S. carried out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela, during which Maduro and Flores were reportedly captured and flown out of the country. It remains unclear whether Maduro’s son was apprehended.

According to the indictment, Maduro “sits atop a corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged state power to protect and promote illegal activity, including drug trafficking.” Prosecutors allege the Maduro family — including Flores and Maduro Guerra, a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly — has directly benefited from this illicit network.

“This cycle of narcotics-based corruption lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting violent narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect, and transport tons of cocaine to the United States,” the court filing states.

Trump described Maduro as “the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly and illicit drugs into the United States.” He added that Maduro personally oversaw the cartel known as Cartel de Las Olas, which the U.S. alleges has supplied massive quantities of cocaine to American streets.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Observers noted that the charges appear to provide legal justification for the U.S. strike in Venezuela, which was carried out without congressional approval. Vice President JD Vance said on social media that the U.S. offered Maduro “multiple off ramps,” while defending the action:

“Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, reposting a prior message asserting that Maduro “is NOT the president of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government.”

This indictment is an update to charges originally filed in 2020 by prosecutors in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida. At that time, Maduro and 14 other current and former Venezuelan officials faced narcotics, narco-terrorism, and corruption charges, though neither Flores nor Maduro Guerra were included. Amanda Houle, who led the original case, now serves as the criminal chief of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office. The investigation was overseen by Emil Bove, a former Justice Department official and Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer, now a federal judge.

The new charges arrive weeks after Trump issued a controversial pardon to Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, who was convicted in 2024 of conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S. Trump defended that pardon at Saturday’s press conference, asserting Hernández had been “persecuted very unfairly” and drawing a comparison to political treatment he said he received under the Biden administration.

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.