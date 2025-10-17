U.S. Embassy Warns American Citizens to Avoid Abuja as #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest Looms

By Naija247news Foreign Affairs Desk — Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a security alert to American citizens in Nigeria ahead of a planned demonstration under the banner #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Embassy warned that the protest, expected to draw large crowds to Eagle Square and the Central Business District, could lead to road closures, traffic congestion, and possible confrontations between protesters and security forces.

The protest was announced by rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, who described the march as a “historic and peaceful demonstration” aimed at demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 a.m.,” Sowore wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on October 9.

Kanu, who has been in custody since June 2021 following his controversial extradition from Kenya, is currently facing terrorism and treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Embassy Issues Caution, Urges Americans to Stay Indoors

In a statement published on its official website on Friday, the U.S. Embassy advised its nationals to avoid all protest zones and to limit movement throughout Abuja on the day of the demonstration.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that the ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20, 2025,” the advisory stated.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District. The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city.”

The Embassy further recommended that children stay home from school and that domestic staff commuting from outside Abuja should not report to work on the day of the protest, citing potential disruptions.

“The Embassy recommends children in Abuja stay home from school and domestic staff who travel from outside of Abuja to stay home as well,” it added.

Heightened Security Precautions Advised

The alert urged Americans to maintain a low profile, avoid large gatherings, and remain vigilant in public spaces such as shopping malls, cinemas, and places of worship.

“Avoid areas where protests are taking place. Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests,” the Embassy said.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.”

The Embassy also encouraged U.S. citizens to monitor local news outlets for updates and to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security notifications.

The latest advisory comes amid growing tensions surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s prolonged detention and renewed calls by activists for his release—an issue that has continued to stir political and regional sensitivities across Nigeria’s South-East and the broader national security landscape.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.