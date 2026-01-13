U.S. Delivers Military Supplies to Nigeria After Joint Airstrike on Islamic State Militants

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) – The United States has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria to strengthen ongoing counterterrorism and internal security operations, the U.S. military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed on Tuesday.

The delivery follows a U.S.-conducted airstrike last month that targeted Islamic State (IS) militants in northwestern Nigeria, underscoring deepening security cooperation between Washington and Abuja amid escalating threats from jihadist groups and criminal gangs.

In a statement posted on X, AFRICOM said the supplies were delivered to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and are intended to support Nigeria’s ongoing military operations while reinforcing what it described as a “shared security partnership” between both countries. AFRICOM, however, declined to disclose the specific nature or quantity of the equipment delivered.

Nigeria has been battling Islamist insurgencies for more than 15 years, primarily in the northeast where Boko Haram and its Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) offshoot operate. In recent years, insecurity has expanded westward and northwestward, marked by mass kidnappings, banditry, and militant attacks that have stretched the country’s security forces.

Last month, AFRICOM confirmed that U.S. forces carried out an airstrike in Sokoto State in coordination with Nigerian authorities, killing multiple Islamic State militants. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later described the strike as part of an ongoing bilateral security framework that includes intelligence sharing, surveillance support, and strategic coordination aimed at degrading militant networks.

The growing U.S. military engagement comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to contain insurgent and criminal violence across multiple fronts. Reuters previously reported that the U.S. had been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November, a move analysts say reflects heightened concern in Washington over the expansion of Islamic State-linked activity in the Sahel and coastal West Africa.

Security analysts note that while U.S. support boosts Nigeria’s operational capabilities, it also places Abuja under greater international scrutiny over sovereignty, civilian protection, and transparency in joint operations. The Sokoto strike, in particular, sparked debate within Nigeria over the scope and limits of foreign military action on Nigerian soil, even as officials defended it as necessary to confront evolving threats.

As insurgency dynamics shift and militant groups seek new operational footholds, the latest military assistance signals a recalibration of U.S.–Nigeria security ties — one that prioritises counterterrorism collaboration while navigating political sensitivities at home and abroad.

The U.S. has delivered military supplies to Nigeria following a joint airstrike on Islamic State militants, deepening security cooperation between Washington and Abuja.

