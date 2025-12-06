U.S. Court Slams 20-Year Prison Sentence on Nigerian Fraud Ringleader in $2 Million HELOC Scheme

A United States federal court has sentenced Oluwaseun Adekoya to 20 years in prison for masterminding an elaborate, multi-state bank-fraud and money-laundering scheme that siphoned more than $2 million from credit unions across the country. The 40-year-old convict, described by prosecutors as a “career fraudster,” was found guilty on charges including bank-fraud conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy, and multiple counts of aggravated identity theft.

Naija247News gathered that Adekoya operated a sophisticated criminal network that targeted home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). He allegedly harvested publicly available information on credit-union accounts and then secured additional personal identifying data, such as Social Security numbers and account details, through encrypted messaging platforms. Using this information, he coordinated a system in which his accomplices impersonated legitimate account holders to withdraw funds from various credit-union branches nationwide.

To sustain the scheme, Adekoya supplied his recruits with high-quality forged driver’s licenses, communicated through encrypted apps, and instructed them on how to carry out withdrawals without raising suspicion. Naija247News understands that he relied heavily on burner phones, shadow accounts, and third-party financial channels to launder the proceeds.

Authorities eventually traced the operations to Adekoya’s New Jersey residence, where a December 2023 search uncovered damning evidence, including several burner phones, hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit proceeds, and luxury items such as designer handbags, Rolex watches, and a $51,000 Tiffany engagement ring. These assets have since been forfeited to the government.

Beyond the 20-year prison term, Adekoya will spend an additional five years under supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay more than $2.2 million in restitution and will face deportation upon completing his sentence. Investigators emphasised that he exploited his lawful permanent residency in the U.S. to engage in nearly two decades of financial crimes.

Naija247News reports that the case, code-named “Operation Catch Me If You Can”, also implicated several co-conspirators, many of whom have already pleaded guilty and received varying sentences. The operation, officials say, marks one of the most extensive crackdowns on bank-fraud rings targeting credit unions in recent years.

Naija247News understands that U.S. authorities view Adekoya’s sentencing as a strong deterrent against identity theft, financial-sector manipulation, and transnational fraud. Prosecutors reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing not only the low-level operatives but also the masterminds orchestrating multimillion-dollar schemes.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.