U.S. Court Nails Nigerian Fraud Kingpin as $7.6m COVID Relief Scam Unravels

A United States federal court has convicted Nigerian national Ikponmwosa Erhinmwinrose for orchestrating a sprawling multimillion-dollar wire fraud scheme that siphoned emergency relief funds meant to cushion Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naija247News reports that Erhinmwinrose, 39, was found guilty by a federal jury on a total of 11 criminal counts, including six counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The conviction followed weeks of detailed testimony and documentary evidence presented by U.S. prosecutors.

According to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, the fraud scheme resulted in the theft of more than $7.6 million from several government-backed relief programmes. These included the Paycheck Protection Programme (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) scheme, multiple state unemployment insurance programmes, notably from Colorado, and federal tax refunds.

Naija247News gathered that Erhinmwinrose and his co-conspirators exploited the urgency and scale of pandemic relief efforts by stealing the identities of over 1,000 unsuspecting victims. Using these stolen identities, the fraud ring submitted falsified applications to access funds meant for struggling individuals and businesses.

Court records revealed that Erhinmwinrose created dozens of email accounts using fictitious names to impersonate legitimate individuals and business entities. Prosecutors said he worked closely with a network of collaborators to submit fraudulent benefit claims, after which the proceeds were laundered through multiple bank accounts.

Naija247News understands that the laundered funds were eventually withdrawn as cash or transferred overseas, complicating recovery efforts and obscuring the financial trail. Investigators described the operation as highly coordinated, transnational, and deliberately structured to evade detection.

Beyond the financial losses, the Department of Justice highlighted the far-reaching human impact of the scheme. Many identity theft victims never received their legitimate IRS stimulus payments, while others were shocked to receive official notices demanding repayment of loans they never applied for. Some victims also faced reputational damage after being publicly accused of fraud on social media platforms.

U.S. authorities said the case underscores the aggressive enforcement posture being adopted against pandemic-related fraud, which surged globally during the height of COVID-19 relief spending. Officials reiterated that individuals who exploit emergency programmes for personal gain will be identified and prosecuted, regardless of nationality or location.

Naija247News reports that Erhinmwinrose now awaits sentencing, with potential penalties including a lengthy prison term, asset forfeiture, and restitution orders. The conviction marks another chapter in ongoing efforts by U.S. law enforcement to dismantle international fraud networks that prey on public funds during times of crisis.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.