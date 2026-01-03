U.S. Capture of Maduro Sparks Diplomatic Uproar as Venezuela Demands Emergency UN Meeting

Tensions escalated sharply on Saturday as Venezuela called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting following the dramatic capture of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores by United States forces. The development, which followed a series of coordinated airstrikes across Caracas, has drawn global attention and raised fears of deeper geopolitical instability in Latin America.

Naija247News gathered that Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil Pinto, formally petitioned the UN, condemning the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and accusing Washington of attempting to destabilise the country under the guise of anti-narcotics operations. In a statement shared on Telegram, Mr Pinto vowed that the Venezuelan people would “emerge victorious” despite what he described as cowardly aggression.

The U.S. President had earlier confirmed that Maduro and his wife were detained during what he called “a large-scale strike against Venezuela,” insisting the mission was meticulously planned. Trump, who is expected to address the press further, had previously accused the Venezuelan leader of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking into the United States.

Naija247News understands that the airstrikes targeted key military installations and airports in Caracas, causing widespread panic and damage. Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, said the government had lost contact with Maduro following the strikes and demanded proof that the detained leader and the First Lady were alive and safe.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, condemned the operation as a full-scale invasion, warning that civilians were also affected. “This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has suffered,” he declared, as authorities continued assessing the casualties and destruction.

Meanwhile, Diosdado Cabello, Vice President for Policy, Citizen Security and Peace, claimed the U.S. failed to achieve its wider objective of breaking the spirit of Venezuelans. Naija247News gathered that he described the people as “resolute and unshaken” despite the chaos caused by missiles and bombings.

The latest showdown follows weeks of heightened rhetoric, during which U.S. forces reportedly destroyed several vessels suspected of drug trafficking. Analysts warn that the seizure of a sitting president marks an extraordinary escalation with far-reaching diplomatic consequences.

As the world watches closely, Venezuela’s government insists it will pursue international justice while calling on allies to condemn what it describes as blatant violation of sovereignty. Naija247News reports that the unfolding crisis has cast uncertainty over Venezuela’s political future, even as pressure mounts on the UN to intervene swiftly.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.