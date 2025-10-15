U.S. Army War College Honours Late Nigeria’s Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja in International Hall of Fame

In a rare international honour, the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has been posthumously inducted into the United States Army War College (USAWC) International Hall of Fame (IHOF) — making him the first Nigerian Army officer to receive the prestigious recognition in the institution’s 124-year history.

The induction took place on Monday, October 13, during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington, D.C.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, the honour celebrates Lagbaja’s “exceptional leadership, professionalism, and outstanding contributions to global peace and security.”

The Commandant of the USAWC, Maj.-Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, described the late General’s inclusion as “a historic milestone for Nigeria and a testimony to his enduring influence on contemporary military strategy and leadership ethics.”

Representing the Nigerian Army at the event, Maj.-Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga received the award on behalf of the current Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, alongside Mrs. Maria Lagbaja, the widow of the late Army Chief.

Other notable dignitaries at the ceremony included Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adesina, Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre; Maj.-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi, Director General of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre; and Mrs. Deborah Aboderin of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

In a moving tribute, Lt.-Gen. Oluyede described the posthumous induction as a “fitting and dignified recognition of one of Nigeria’s finest military leaders,” adding that Lagbaja’s “legacy of courage, humility, and service continues to inspire the next generation of officers.”

Lagbaja’s induction cements Nigeria’s growing profile in global defense diplomacy and underscores the strategic partnership between the Nigerian Army and the U.S. military in professional development, counterterrorism, and peacekeeping operations across Africa.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.