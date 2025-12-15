U.S. Accuses Rwanda of Violating DRC Peace Deal, Threatens Action

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 – The United States has warned Rwanda that its actions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) violate the peace accord signed in Washington under former President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the statement on Saturday, reiterating U.S. commitment to enforcing the agreement.

“Rwanda’s actions in eastern DRC are a clear violation of the Washington Accords signed by President Trump, and the United States will take action to ensure promises made to the President are kept,” Rubio said in a post on X.

The warning follows U.S. accusations at the United Nations on Friday that Rwanda is fueling instability and war in eastern DRC, amid advances by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. These developments threaten to undermine ongoing U.S.-led efforts to broker peace in the conflict-affected region.

Despite the peace deal signed on December 4, fighting continues in the war-scarred areas along the DRC-Rwanda border, highlighting the fragility of the agreement.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.