Two Foreign Nationals Killed in Anthony Joshua Road Crash — Ogun Govt Confirms

Abeokuta, Ogun State — The Ogun State Government has confirmed that two foreign nationals were killed in the road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, which occurred on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, who expressed the government’s condolences to the families, friends, and associates of the deceased.

According to the state government, the fatal crash occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. within the Makun axis of the expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, ahead of the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound lane.

Crash Involved Joshua’s Convoy

A Naija247news correspondent who was at the scene reported that the Lexus SUV conveying Anthony Joshua, bearing registration number KRD 850 HN, collided with a stationary truck parked along the highway.

The government disclosed that Anthony Joshua and three other occupants were travelling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident.

“Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot,” Akinmade stated. “Their remains have since been deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu.”

Joshua, Driver Hospitalised

The statement further revealed that Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

While their conditions were not disclosed, the government confirmed that other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries and are also undergoing treatment.

The severely damaged SUV has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division (MTD) office, while efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to enable a comprehensive investigation.

Ogun Govt Describes Incident as “Painful”

Describing the accident as “deeply unfortunate and painful,” the Ogun State Government said the loss of lives was devastating, particularly during the festive season.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident,” the statement said, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of those injured.

Call for Caution on Highways

The government used the incident to renew calls for caution, vigilance, and strict compliance with traffic regulations, noting that traffic volume typically increases during festive periods.

It also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies to intensify surveillance and enforcement along major highways across the state to prevent avoidable accidents.

Background

Anthony Joshua, a globally celebrated boxer of Nigerian heritage, has been in Nigeria for the holiday period following his recent high-profile bout in the United States. News of the accident sparked widespread concern locally and internationally before the state government issued its official clarification.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.