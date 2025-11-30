Two arrested as NDLEA uncovers illicit drugs packaged as Christmas cookies in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has smashed a Lagos-based drug syndicate accused of repackaging Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, as imported Christmas cookies and snacks for retail distribution.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, disclosed on Sunday that two key members of the network, Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi, were arrested on November 22 after operatives raided their apartment on Ojulari Street, Ikate, Lekki. The suspects were said to have imported colourful designer sachets branded as cookies and snacks, which they allegedly used to package cannabis for sale via a dedicated WhatsApp channel.

NDLEA officers recovered 5kg of Canadian Loud and large quantities of packaging materials during the operation.

In Mushin, Lagos, another major raid on November 27 led to the arrest of Philip Ucheka, described as a drug kingpin, while he received 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg. Three delivery vehicles used for distribution were also impounded.

Further Lagos operations uncovered 100g of Loud stuffed inside a teddy bear imported from Thailand and 548 tramadol capsules concealed in bottles of vitamin C and magnesium, intercepted at courier facilities.

The nationwide clampdown extended across several states. Along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway, Oyo NDLEA officers arrested 55-year-old Wasiu Kareem with large quantities of prescription opioids, including pentazocine, tramadol, Co-codamol and codeine.

A major forest raid in Ipe, Akoko South-East LGA of Ondo State, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of 3,077kg of skunk. In Kogi, operatives arrested Anthony Sylvester with 649kg of skunk on the Okene–Lokoja highway, while NDLEA officers at the Seme border seized 243.5kg of the substance and arrested Abubakar Shuaibu.

In Kano, operatives nabbed Tsalha Alasan with 137kg of skunk along the Zaria–Kano road. Three suspects were arrested in Bauchi with 209kg of cannabis, while in Abuja, John Ekojo was caught with 210.15kg of skunk on the Abuja–Jos highway.

A separate operation on the Abuja–Kaduna highway led to the arrest of a couple transporting 725 rounds of live ammunition disguised in a sack of maize. Another suspect, Awwal Sabiu, was intercepted with 400 rounds of ammunition at the Abuja–Kaduna tollgate.

Babafemi added that NDLEA commands nationwide have intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation efforts targeting schools, worship centres, ports and communities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.