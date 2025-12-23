Twitch Slams Four-Month Ban on Carter Efe After Historic Davido Livestream

Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has hit an unexpected setback on the global streaming scene after Twitch suspended his account for four months, just days after his record-breaking livestream with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Naija247News reports that the suspension followed a hugely successful live broadcast on December 17, 2025, which catapulted Carter Efe to continental prominence as Africa’s most-followed Twitch streamer. The livestream attracted massive online engagement and helped him amass over 405,000 followers, surpassing other leading African and Nigerian creators on the platform.

The comedian announced the suspension to his fans on Monday, revealing that Twitch cited violations of its Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. However, the platform did not disclose specific details of the alleged infractions, a development that has fueled widespread speculation and debate across social media.

Naija247News gathered that the suspension came shortly after Carter Efe overtook fellow Nigerian content creators, including Shank Comics, and hosted one of the most-watched African livestreams in Twitch’s history. The timing of the action has raised concerns among fans, many of whom believe the punishment may be linked to the high-energy antics and unfiltered commentary during the Davido session.

Following the announcement, Carter Efe’s social media platforms were flooded with messages of solidarity from fans and fellow creatives. Supporters described him as a “joy giver” and “cultural disruptor,” urging Twitch to reconsider or clarify its decision. Several fans also launched online campaigns calling for a review of the suspension, especially given the platform’s growing African audience.

Naija247News understands that unverified claims suggesting Carter Efe had also been banned on other social media platforms were quickly dismissed as false. Insiders close to the comedian insist that the Twitch suspension remains the only sanction currently in effect.

Online observers have speculated that mass reporting by viewers offended by certain comments or moments during the livestream may have contributed to Twitch’s decision. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the streaming giant, leaving creators and fans alike questioning the platform’s enforcement processes.

The suspension has drawn particular disappointment due to its timing during the festive season, a period traditionally associated with high content consumption and creator engagement. Industry analysts say the ban could temporarily slow Carter Efe’s momentum but may also amplify conversations around content moderation, cultural context, and fairness for African creators on global platforms.

Despite the setback, Naija247News reports that Carter Efe remains upbeat, with close associates hinting at alternative content plans while awaiting the expiration or possible review of the suspension.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.