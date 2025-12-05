Twin flyovers will ease Karu traffic gridlock, says Wadada, others

Sen. Ahmed Wadada and other political leaders in Nasarawa State have applauded the construction of twin flyovers along the Abuja–Keffi highway, describing the project as a long-awaited solution to the persistent traffic congestion on the Mararaba–Karu axis. The leaders expressed their optimism on Friday during the inauguration of the 2.6-kilometre project in Karu.

While flagging off the construction, the governor disclosed that the project would cost about N39 billion, with a completion timeline of 16 to 18 months. The work, which also includes two roundabouts stretching from the Abuja–Nasarawa boundary to the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, has been awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike