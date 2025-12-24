Turaki-Led PDP Faction Accuses INEC of Bias in Leadership Crisis

The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias amid the party’s ongoing leadership dispute.

National Publicity Secretary Comrade Ini Ememobong, responding to a letter from INEC explaining why it would not recognise the faction’s leadership, alleged that the electoral body has refused to file documents in its possession to aid individuals “bent on killing the PDP and truncating democracy.”

Ememobong cited a recent Supreme Court ruling in the Social Democratic Party case, which barred INEC from interfering in the internal affairs of political parties, stressing that the commission should uphold its constitutional responsibility to Nigerians.

“The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party reiterates that in law and fact, there is no faction in the PDP,” Ememobong said. “All legitimate organs and administrative structures of the party are under the control of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN.”

He also noted that INEC had monitored and participated in the National Executive Committee meetings where the convention date and venue were agreed, and was aware of the primaries in Ekiti and Osun conducted under the Turaki-led NWC.

Ememobong accused INEC of attempting to create a false perception of a faction, saying the commission’s actions are inconsistent with the defence and protection of democracy. He urged PDP members and Nigerians to remain calm and support efforts to reposition the party for future electoral success.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.