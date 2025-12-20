Turaki, Anyanwu assure Nigerians: PDP will not fail

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) – The warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reassured Nigerians that the party remains on course and will not disappoint.

National Chairman Tanimu Turaki and embattled National Secretary Sen. Samuel Anyanwu made the statements after a joint meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, convened to address the lingering leadership crisis.

Turaki said the meeting allowed both sides to present their perspectives and that INEC listened attentively. He acknowledged that while some issues were already before the Court of Appeal, the commission promised to consider all points seriously and respond.

“We want to assure Nigerians and our members that we are on course. By the special grace of God, we will continue to remain focused,” Turaki said. He emphasized that PDP would continue holding the government accountable, upholding best practices, the rule of law, and addressing national challenges.

Anyanwu, speaking for the faction backed by Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike, reiterated that PDP would not disappoint Nigerians. “The PDP is still PDP. Nigerians are looking up to us, and we will come out strong and stronger,” he said. He highlighted that internal disputes stemmed from greed, ambition, and ego, but stressed the party’s commitment to reconciliation and adherence to its constitution.

Both leaders commended INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan and his team for giving both sides a fair hearing and working toward a resolution to maintain PDP as a credible opposition party.

The meeting was deemed necessary due to conflicting correspondences INEC had received from the factions, and it focused on ensuring credible participation in upcoming elections, including the FCT, Ekiti, and Osun polls.

