Tunde Bakare Snubs ADC Pressure, Says “I Can’t Abandon the APC I Helped Birth”

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, has revealed that he is under intense pressure from political stakeholders to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a major opposition platform. However, he has firmly ruled out any intention of defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during the maiden edition of the Citadel School of Governance Dialogue Serves held on Saturday, Bakare disclosed that high-ranking politicians, including a former governor and a former minister from the South-West, have made persistent efforts to woo him into joining the ADC coalition.

“There has been a lot of pressure on me from who is who to join ADC. They come to my home. Even while I was abroad, the hierarchy of that party kept calling, saying they needed my voice,” Bakare stated.

He further explained that even a younger associate who has risen through the ranks of the APC also urged him to align with the ADC movement, arguing that his influence would strengthen the opposition voice in national politics.

However, Bakare dismissed the possibility, stating, “I am not going to take part in ADC. The last time I knew about ADC was about a plane that crashed. I wish them well, because we need a robust opposition.”

Drawing historical parallels, the cleric and former presidential aspirant cautioned against political disunity in the South-West, referencing the fallout between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Ladoke Akintola in the First Republic.

“You don’t birth a child called APC and then try to kill it yourself. We are not going to have another Awolowo-Akintola crisis in the South-West,” he said.

Bakare also offered firm support for President Bola Tinubu, calling his presidency a divine arrangement. According to him, the level of political success Tinubu has achieved could only come with the backing of a higher power.

“If God wants to remove ‘emilokan,’ He knows how to do it. You can’t get the kind of thing Tinubu has brought without God’s support,” Bakare added.

It would be recalled that Bakare contested for the APC presidential ticket in 2023, which was eventually won by President Tinubu. He was also the running mate to former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that merged to form the APC.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.