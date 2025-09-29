Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat on Foreign Films Puts Nollywood’s U.S. Market in Jeopardy

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 29, 2025 — In a move that has sent shockwaves across the global film industry, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on all movies made outside the United States, a policy that could have sweeping consequences for Nigeria’s Nollywood industry and other foreign film sectors, Reuters reported on Monday.

The tariff, which Trump framed as a protective measure to revive Hollywood’s competitiveness, would effectively double the cost of importing foreign films into the U.S. market. While details remain sketchy, industry stakeholders fear the measure could disrupt distribution channels, limit audience access, and alter co-production models between American and international filmmakers, according to the Associated Press.

Nollywood in the Crosshairs

For Nollywood, the world’s second-largest film industry by output, the U.S. market—particularly the Nigerian diaspora communities in cities such as Houston, Atlanta, and New York—remains critical for revenue and cultural influence. Nigerian films have increasingly found space on streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as limited theatrical releases in the United States.

Analysts warn that a blanket tariff would either force distributors to hike prices for Nigerian films in the U.S. or discourage platforms from acquiring Nollywood titles altogether.

“Diaspora audiences are some of Nollywood’s most loyal supporters. If tariffs make content unaffordable or unattractive for platforms, Nigerian films risk losing a vital international foothold,” a Lagos-based entertainment lawyer told Naija247news.

A Policy Clouded in Uncertainty

Questions abound over how the U.S. government intends to define a “foreign-made” film. Would a Nollywood production partly financed or edited in the U.S. still attract tariffs? Would digital distribution on U.S. streaming services count as an “import”? Industry insiders say the lack of clarity is causing anxiety.

Hollywood itself is bracing for potential diplomatic backlash. Co-productions that involve filming abroad could also fall under the tariff rule, undermining America’s own global creative partnerships.

A Strategic Challenge for Nigeria

For Nigerian producers, the development underscores the need for diversified distribution models. With U.S. access potentially narrowing, Nollywood may look to Europe, Asia, and intra-African markets as growth frontiers. At the same time, calls are growing for the Nigerian government to engage Washington diplomatically, lobbying to exempt Nollywood or at least diaspora-focused releases from the tariff regime.

“This is a wake-up call,” said a Lagos film distributor. “Nollywood cannot remain overly dependent on foreign platforms. We must strengthen African streaming services, regional cinema chains, and alternative financing structures.”

Global Trade Meets Cultural Diplomacy

Trump’s tariff threat is part of a broader protectionist streak that has seen his administration target foreign trade across multiple sectors. By turning to the cultural economy, the U.S. president is signaling that film—once a tool of soft power and globalization—may now become another battleground in his economic nationalism agenda.

For Nollywood, the road ahead will hinge on how Washington finalizes the policy. If implemented in its harshest form, Nigerian filmmakers could face unprecedented barriers to U.S. entry. If softened or negotiated, Nollywood might yet maintain its place in America’s multicultural entertainment landscape.

Either way, the announcement has placed Nigeria’s film industry at the center of a new geopolitical drama—where art, commerce, and diplomacy intersect.

Source: Reuters, AP News

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.