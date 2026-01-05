‘Trump Won’t Tolerate Election Fraud’: PDP Chieftain Warns Tinubu Against Rigging 2027 Polls

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

A senior chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, has warned that the international community, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, would not overlook any attempt by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to manipulate the 2027 general elections. Naija247News gathered that Pearse issued the warning during an interview on Arise TV, stressing that the era of unchecked election rigging in Nigeria was drawing to a close.

Pearse, a former member of the PDP Board of Trustees, stated that global powers were now closely monitoring Nigeria’s democratic processes and would not hesitate to intervene should the credibility of the electoral system be threatened. Naija247News understands that he noted the rising intolerance toward electoral misconduct globally, especially among influential world leaders.

“The whole international world is watching,” Pearse said. “If you rig elections the way you used to before, you may have Trump coming to get you right in your chamber. You may disappear overnight. Everybody has to be careful. This is not the first time such actions have been taken against those who undermine democracy.”

Naija247News reports that Pearse also highlighted the growing role of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in addressing electoral crimes, describing the court as a strong deterrent to political actors contemplating vote manipulation. He warned that individuals found complicit in election fraud could face serious legal consequences under international law.

He further expressed optimism that the 2027 polls would mark a turning point for Nigeria, insisting that citizens were becoming increasingly vigilant and unwilling to tolerate electoral malpractice. “No, no, no, it will not happen again. 2027 is going to be different. So, everybody should be on the lookout,” he added.

Pearse called on President Tinubu to prioritise governance, economic stability, and genuine reforms over political scheming ahead of the elections. He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to safeguard its neutrality and resist external political pressure, stressing that future elections would determine Nigeria’s democratic credibility.

Naija247News gathered that his remarks come amid heightened political debates over electoral transparency and governance performance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247News understands that Nigerians at home and in the diaspora are increasingly demanding a credible electoral process, signalling a growing shift toward accountability in the nation’s democracy.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.