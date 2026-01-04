Trump Warns Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez Could Face ‘Bigger Price’ Than Maduro

Washington, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Former US President Donald Trump has warned that Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez could face a “bigger price” than ousted leader Nicolás Maduro if she does not “do what’s right,” following her rejection of the US-led intervention that resulted in Maduro’s capture.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump said, “If [Delcy Rodríguez] doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.” The remarks came after Rodríguez publicly declared that Venezuela would defend its natural resources and rejected foreign control.

Trump initially praised Rodríguez on Saturday following the seizure of Maduro and his wife by US forces. However, he defended the intervention, describing it as a necessary step toward “rebuilding” and regime change in Venezuela, saying, “You know, rebuilding there and regime change, anything you want to call it, is better than what you have right now. Can’t get any worse.”

He also suggested that other countries could face US intervention, citing Greenland, part of Denmark, as an example.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.