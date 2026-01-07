Trump Warns Republicans: Lose Midterms, Face Impeachment

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Washington, DC – Former US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Republican lawmakers: if his party fails to retain control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, he could face impeachment.

Speaking at a Republican retreat in Washington on Wednesday, Trump stressed the high stakes of the elections, where his party currently holds a slim majority.

“You’ve got to win the midterms because, if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll be impeached,” Trump said, highlighting the political pressure he faces

Impeachment in the US Context

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives can impeach a president for misconduct, including “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” An impeached president faces trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict and remove them from office.

All 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats are up for grabs this November, with both parties actively strategising to secure a majority.

Gerrymandering and Political Strategy

Trump has encouraged Republican-controlled states to redraw congressional districts in their favour, a practice known as gerrymandering, which critics argue undermines democracy.

States such as Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have passed redistricting laws that favour Republican candidates, while Democrats have responded in California via a ballot initiative.

Trump Optimistic Despite Challenges

Despite economic stagnation and backlash over the recent US military operation in Venezuela, Trump expressed confidence in the GOP’s chances.

“We’re going to make history and break records with the epic midterm victory that we’re going to pull off,” he said, while lamenting what he sees as insufficient public support.

A History of Impeachments

Trump has previously faced two impeachments:

2019: Accused of abuse of power over Ukraine aid and investigations into Hunter Biden.

2021: Accused of inciting the January 6 Capitol attack.

He was acquitted by the Senate in both cases, falling short of the two-thirds majority required for removal. No US president has ever been removed from office via Senate conviction; Richard Nixon resigned before a vote during the Watergate scandal.

Looking Ahead

As the midterm elections approach, Trump’s warning underscores the high-stakes political environment in the US, with both parties gearing up for a fierce contest over control of Congress.

