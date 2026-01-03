Trump Warns Colombian President Petro Following U.S. Action Against Maduro

On Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pointed warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, saying the leader should “watch his ass” in the wake of a U.S. military operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump’s comments, made at a press conference, were linked to concerns over cocaine production in Venezuela. “He’s making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,” Trump said.

Petro, who has had a tense relationship with Trump in recent months, condemned the U.S. operation as an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America, warning that it could trigger a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The exchange underscores escalating tensions between Washington and leaders in Latin America over interventionist actions and drug trafficking concerns.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.