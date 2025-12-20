Trump Visa Curbs Force Nigerians in US to Shelve Detty December Trips

The fear of detention at ports of entry and sudden visa cancellations has forced many Nigerians resident in the United States to cancel planned trips for Detty December, following fresh travel restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Findings by Saturday PUNCH show that Nigerians holding valid US visas—including students, long-term residents and even green card holders—are shelving travel plans amid fears of being denied re-entry or detained on return to the US.

Detty December, a popular Nigerian term describing the festive season marked by concerts, parties, family reunions and homecomings, is traditionally a peak travel period for diaspora Nigerians.

The renewed anxiety follows a proclamation signed by Trump on Tuesday, imposing travel restrictions on Nigeria and 16 other African countries. Under the directive, holders of B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M and J visas will be barred from entering the United States from January 1, 2026, citing security concerns and high visa overstay rates.

Diaspora Nigerians abandon travel

Several Nigerians in the US told Saturday PUNCH that travelling home now could jeopardise their immigration status.

A Nigerian contesting for a council seat in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Dr Juliet Agocha, said the uncertainty posed a political and personal risk.

“Over 18,000 Nigerian immigrants could be affected. Nobody wants to take chances at this point,” she said.

A doctoral student at Indiana University said many Nigerian students had abandoned travel plans despite completing academic clearance months earlier.

“There is panic everywhere. People are worried they may not be allowed back into the US,” he said.

Another Nigerian student in Kansas added, “Coming home now feels like telling Trump you’re done with your programme. Even with a valid visa, re-entry is uncertain.”

Fear spreads to Nigeria

The fear has also affected Nigerians resident in Nigeria planning US trips.

An Osogbo-based businessman with two years left on his US visa said he cancelled a February 2026 trip.

“I can’t take chances with what Trump is doing. I’ll travel when things settle,” he said.

He also recounted how his aunt, a green card holder, was detained on arrival in Houston earlier this week.

“If a green card holder can be detained, then no Nigerian is safe,” he said.

Others cited concerns over visa revocation after ticket purchase, financial losses and emotional distress.

Universities suspend admissions

The uncertainty has begun affecting US university admissions.

A Canada-based consultant, Dr Oludayo Sokunbi, disclosed that some Nigerian students offered fully funded scholarships had been advised to defer admission to 2027 due to the restrictions.

In one email from Arizona State University, the institution confirmed that affected students could no longer resume in person in 2026 but would be reconsidered for 2027 if the ban is lifted.

Several Nigerians shared similar experiences online, with some universities suspending or withdrawing admission offers.

Experts react

The CEO of Cardinal E-School and Edu Services, Sulaimon Okewole, described the policy as “unfortunate,” warning that it could fracture families and disrupt academic and professional aspirations.

A former Nigerian ambassador to the Philippines, Yemi Farounbi, said the policy appeared more punitive than strategic.

“When restrictions extend to innocent students and travellers, it becomes counterproductive,” he said.

Another retired ambassador, Mabdul Mohammed, said Nigeria’s security image continued to influence US policy and urged stronger action against insecurity to reverse the restrictions.

Foreign affairs analyst Charles Onunaiju advised Nigeria to diversify its diplomatic engagements, warning that tougher policies could persist under Trump.

Efforts to obtain official reaction from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information were unsuccessful as of press time.

