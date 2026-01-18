Trump Threatens Steep Tariffs on European Allies to Force U.S. Purchase of Greenland

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his long-running bid to acquire Greenland, threatening sweeping trade penalties against several European countries unless Washington secures ownership of the Danish-controlled Arctic territory — a move that could trigger a major rupture within the NATO alliance.

In a series of remarks, Mr. Trump warned that tariffs of up to 25 percent would be imposed on goods from multiple European nations, including Denmark, if they continue to resist U.S. ambitions over Greenland. The vast Arctic island, home to about 57,000 people, has gained growing geopolitical importance due to its strategic location, untapped mineral resources, and proximity to emerging Arctic shipping lanes and security corridors.

The U.S. president accused Denmark and other NATO allies of acting provocatively by deploying troops to Greenland in recent months, arguing that the increased military presence threatens global stability.

“These nations are playing a very dangerous game,” Trump said. “What they are doing is destabilising, and it creates an unacceptable level of global risk.”

According to Trump, countries that would be targeted include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. He said a 10 percent tariff on all exports to the United States from these countries would take effect on February 1, rising to 25 percent by June 1 if no agreement is reached.

The tariffs, he said, would remain in force until the United States achieves what he described as the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.

Trump framed the proposed trade measures as a necessary step to force a rapid resolution of the dispute, claiming they would ultimately safeguard international peace and security.

“Strong countermeasures are required,” he said, insisting that economic pressure was the only viable way to compel cooperation from Europe.

However, it remains unclear under what legal authority the U.S. president could impose such tariffs on long-standing allies, particularly fellow NATO members. Trade and foreign policy analysts warn that if enacted, the measures would represent an extraordinary escalation of tensions within the alliance and could provoke retaliatory action from Europe.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has repeatedly rejected the idea of being sold, while Danish officials have maintained that the island is “not for sale.” European leaders have also expressed concern that Trump’s rhetoric undermines alliance unity at a time of heightened global insecurity.

Since returning to office, Mr. Trump has pursued an aggressive and confrontational trade agenda, imposing or threatening tariffs on a wide range of countries. His administration argues that such measures are designed to correct unfair trade practices and pressure foreign governments to align more closely with U.S. strategic objectives.

As the standoff over Greenland intensifies, diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic fear that the dispute could spill over into broader trade and security confrontations, further straining already fragile transatlantic relations.