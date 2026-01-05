Trump Threatens Colombia’s Petro, Floats Military Action and Says Cuba Looks ‘Ready to Fall’

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) –United States President Donald Trump has openly threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro, hinted at possible military action in Colombia, warned Mexico to “get its act together,” and declared that Cuba appears “ready to fall,” escalating tensions across Latin America following Washington’s controversial seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump described Colombia and Venezuela as “very sick” countries and accused Petro of overseeing cocaine production for the U.S. market. When asked whether he was suggesting a U.S. operation against Colombia, Trump responded, “Sounds good to me.”

The remarks came amid mounting international backlash over the U.S. operation in Caracas that led to Maduro’s capture, an action Washington claims was a law-enforcement mission linked to “narco-terrorism” charges. Maduro has denied the allegations, while critics argue the move was aimed at reshaping Venezuela’s political leadership and securing influence over its vast oil reserves.

Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain issued a joint statement condemning the U.S. action as a “dangerous precedent” that violates international law and threatens regional peace and civilian safety.

Petro swiftly rebuked Trump’s comments, urging him to “stop slandering” Colombia’s leadership and warning that Latin America risks being treated “as servants and slaves” if it fails to unite. In a series of posts on X, Petro noted that the U.S. had carried out what he described as the first bombing of a South American capital in modern history, but stressed that retaliation was not the solution.

“Latin America must become a region with the capacity to understand, trade, and engage with the entire world,” Petro said. “We do not look only north, but in all directions.”

Trump also reiterated threats toward Venezuela, insisting the United States was now “in charge,” despite Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointing Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader. He warned that the U.S. military could return if Venezuela “doesn’t behave.”

Turning to Cuba, Trump said a U.S. intervention would be unnecessary because the island nation was on the verge of collapse following the loss of Venezuelan oil supplies. “Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall,” he said.

He further warned Mexico over drug trafficking, stating that narcotics were “pouring through” the country into the U.S. While calling Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “a terrific person,” Trump said he had repeatedly offered to deploy U.S. troops to assist Mexico in tackling powerful drug cartels.

Analysts say it remains unclear whether Trump intends to act militarily or is using aggressive rhetoric to coerce regional governments into aligning with Washington. David Smith of the University of Sydney’s U.S. Studies Centre said Trump appears to favor “short, spectacular displays of force” to intimidate governments into compliance without prolonged military engagement.

The latest threats reinforce Trump

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.