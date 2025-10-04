Trump tells Israel ‘stop bombing’ Gaza after Hamas ceasefire reply

Hamas has issued its official response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, signaling a rare opening for negotiations after nearly a year of intense conflict in Gaza.

In a statement released on Friday, the Palestinian group confirmed its willingness to free all Israeli hostages—alive or dead—within 72 hours of a deal being reached and to hand over the administration of Gaza to a non-partisan technocratic body. The body, Hamas emphasized, would be composed of independent Palestinian professionals and supported by Arab and Islamic consensus.

A Conditional Opening

While the announcement marks one of the most significant concessions by Hamas in years, the group notably avoided addressing one of the most contentious demands: its disarmament. Instead, Hamas said it was “ready to immediately enter into negotiations through mediators” to work out details of the plan.

“The other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the inherent rights of the Palestinian people are linked to a comprehensive national position and based on relevant international laws and resolutions,” Hamas added, suggesting that broader Palestinian unity and international guarantees remain prerequisites for any final deal.

Trump’s Last-Chance Ultimatum

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a 20-point peace initiative alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The plan envisions an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, and a framework that leaves room for eventual Palestinian self-determination but stops short of guaranteeing statehood.

Trump also issued a stark warning: if Hamas rejects the offer, the United States would give Israel “full backing” to escalate military operations and “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.” On Friday, Trump reinforced his ultimatum on his Truth Social platform, writing:

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Regional and Global Reactions

The proposal has stirred reactions across the Middle East and beyond:

Palestinian Authority (PA): Based in the occupied West Bank, the PA cautiously welcomed Trump’s initiative, praising his “sincere efforts” while reiterating its own commitment to reforms that could pave the way for statehood.

Arab Powers: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey issued a joint statement describing Trump’s plan as “sincere” and called for Hamas and Israel to seize the opportunity for peace.

Europe: Several European states, including those that recently recognized Palestinian statehood, welcomed the proposal. Analysts say this reflects growing frustration in European capitals with the cycle of war in Gaza and its humanitarian consequences.

In contrast, Netanyahu reiterated his firm opposition to Palestinian statehood, signaling the enduring rift within Israeli politics on how to approach the long-running conflict.

Israel’s Preparations

Israeli media reported Friday that political leaders had instructed the military to reduce operations in Gaza to a minimum, in what appears to be preparation for the first stage of the Trump plan. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have pressed ahead with a ground offensive in famine-stricken Gaza City, despite increasing global calls for restraint.

The African Angle

For African governments, the development carries significant diplomatic weight. Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt—key players in African Union diplomacy—have long been divided on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Nigeria, which recognizes Israel but also voices support for Palestinian rights, may face pressure to articulate a stronger position if Trump’s plan gains traction.

Moreover, the economic dimension cannot be ignored. Stability in Gaza and the wider region would reduce oil market volatility, a major concern for African economies heavily reliant on imports. A sustainable ceasefire could also open pathways for increased Arab-African investment flows, particularly in infrastructure, technology, and energy.

What Next?

Despite Hamas’ apparent readiness to compromise, skepticism lingers. Analysts point out three critical uncertainties:

Disarmament: Without Hamas committing to disarmament, Israel is unlikely to fully buy into the plan. Palestinian Unity: The divide between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank remains a stumbling block to presenting a united Palestinian front. Israeli Politics: Netanyahu’s categorical opposition to Palestinian statehood could stall implementation even if Hamas agrees to the broader terms.

Conclusion

Hamas’ response represents a significant tactical shift, marking the first time in years that the group has publicly committed to transferring power and engaging in mediated negotiations. Yet, without resolution on weapons, governance, and the broader Palestinian political question, Trump’s plan faces the same hurdles that have derailed decades of peace efforts.

For now, the world watches as both Hamas and Israel weigh whether this is truly a “last chance” for peace—or simply another flashpoint in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.