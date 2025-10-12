Trump, Sisi to Co-Chair Global Summit on Gaza Peace as Ceasefire Holds Amid Ruins

Sharm el-Sheikh, Naija247news — U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will co-chair an international peace summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, marking the first high-level meeting to consolidate Trump’s U.S.-brokered ceasefire that has halted Israel’s devastating war on Gaza.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the summit will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries, including the United Nations, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain, to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security.”

“This is a defining moment for the region,” said an Egyptian diplomatic official. “If the ceasefire holds, Sharm el-Sheikh could become synonymous with a new peace architecture for the Middle East.”

Global Leaders Gather for a Defining Summit

Among confirmed attendees are UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It remains unclear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or representatives of Hamas will participate in the talks.

The summit follows a fragile ceasefire that took effect earlier this week after nearly two years of relentless fighting that killed over 67,000 Palestinians, displaced millions, and left the densely populated Gaza Strip in ruins.

Gaza’s Painful Return to Rubble

In scenes described as both haunting and hopeful, tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed northward along Gaza’s battered coastline this weekend — on foot, in cars, and on donkey carts — returning to destroyed neighborhoods they once called home.

“People walk this exhausting journey back here because they belong here,” reported Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud from Gaza City. “They say they will never be uprooted — but surviving each hour remains a struggle.”

Gaza’s Government Media Office said that over 5,000 emergency operations have been launched since the ceasefire began, including 850 rescue missions by the Gaza Civil Defence, police, and local municipalities to recover bodies, clear rubble, and reopen roads.

At least 150 bodies have been recovered from across the enclave since Friday morning, including 28 from Khan Younis, where officials say 85 percent of the southern governorate has been flattened.

The city’s mayor estimated that more than 400,000 tonnes of rubble must be cleared before basic services can resume.

Humanitarian Strain Amid Blockade

Despite the ceasefire, Gaza remains under an Israeli blockade that continues to restrict fuel, medical aid, and reconstruction equipment. Aid groups warn that unless crossings are reopened, relief efforts will remain dangerously limited.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it is ready to reactivate 145 food distribution points once Israel authorizes expanded deliveries.

“The most important thing now is for the crossings to open,” said Antoine Renard, WFP’s country director for Palestine. “We expect the same humanitarian conditions that existed during the January ceasefire to apply again.”

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram said the children’s agency plans to scale up high-energy nutrition supplies, hygiene kits, and temporary shelters, describing Gaza’s recovery as “a race against hunger and disease.”

Hostage Exchange Set for Monday

As part of the U.S.-brokered peace accord, Israeli captives held in Gaza by Hamas and other groups are expected to be released on Monday.

Trump said that 20 living captives and the bodies of 28 others will be handed over in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza held without charge in Israeli prisons.

The Israel Prison Service confirmed that detainees have been moved to deportation centers at Ofer and Ktzi’ot prisons “awaiting political authorization.”

Human rights organizations have repeatedly documented abuse and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, accusing Israel of using torture, humiliation, and medical neglect against those held without trial.

Tel Aviv Crowds Credit Trump for Ceasefire, Not Netanyahu

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday night to celebrate the long-awaited deal — chanting “Thank you, Trump! Thank you, Witkoff!” — referring to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who negotiated the ceasefire alongside Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“I dreamed of this night. It’s been a long journey,” Witkoff told the cheering crowd. “As the captives return home, know that the entire world welcomes you with open arms.”

Israeli families of captives expressed deep distrust toward Netanyahu, accusing him of prolonging the war for personal and political gain.

“They have no faith in their government,” said Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut. “For many, this peace deal belongs to Trump and the Americans — not to Netanyahu.”

A Fragile Peace with Global Stakes

As world leaders prepare to gather under the Red Sea’s tranquil skies, the stakes could not be higher.

Trump, who has framed his Gaza initiative as a “peace through strength” doctrine, hopes to cement his Middle East strategy as a blueprint for conflict resolution across the region — including Ukraine, where fighting continues.

Egypt, meanwhile, seeks to reclaim its historical role as the Arab world’s peace broker, balancing U.S. influence with regional legitimacy.

But amid ruins, starvation, and lingering mistrust, Gaza’s road to peace remains uncertain.

“The ceasefire may have stopped one form of violence,” Mahmoud said, “but the struggle for survival continues — every hour.”

