Geopolitics

Trump signs memo labelling anti-Christian views as ‘domestic terrorism’

By: Naija247news

Date:

US President Donald Trump has signed a directive empowering the national Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to pursue individuals and groups accused of engaging in acts of domestic terrorism.

The memo, dated September 25, 2025, instructs the task force to “investigate, prosecute, and disrupt” suspected networks and individuals. It identifies what it calls common threads of domestic extremism, including anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian views.

Focus on Ideology and Radical Networks

The directive also highlights support for the overthrow of the US government, radical positions on migration, race, and gender, and hostility toward what it describes as traditional American values related to family, religion, and morality.

“These movements portray foundational American principles, such as support for law enforcement and border control, as ‘fascist’ to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution,” the memo states. “This ‘anti-fascist’ lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties.”

The JTTF is now authorised to examine potential crimes tied to recruitment, radicalisation, and financing of domestic extremist causes. The task force will also scrutinize NGOs and US citizens with overseas links, particularly if connections involve foreign governments, foundations, or networks and may be tied to money laundering or the financing of extremist activity.

Emphasis on Funding and Facilitation of Terror

President Trump has directed the JTTF to prioritize investigations into the funding of terrorism and the facilitation of violent acts, signalling a more aggressive stance on domestic extremism in the US.

Global Context and Implications

The announcement comes amid international debates on religious intolerance, especially concerning Nigeria. Online discussions in recent weeks revived unverified claims that more Christians had been killed in Nigeria than Palestinians in Gaza this year.

Nigeria has strongly rejected such narratives. Mohammed Idris, the country’s minister of information and national orientation, called attempts to frame Nigeria’s security crisis as a targeted campaign against Christians “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

The directive underlines the growing US focus on domestic terrorism, ideological extremism, and foreign influence, raising questions about how investigations will intersect with civil liberties, religious freedoms, and international perspectives.

