Trump says there could be more US strikes in Nigeria, New York Times reports

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) –

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could conduct further military strikes in Nigeria if violence against Christian communities continues, even as Nigerian authorities maintain that Christians are not being systematically targeted.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Trump was asked about a U.S. military strike carried out on Christmas Day 2025 against Islamic State-linked militants in northwest Nigeria. The U.S. military said the operation was conducted at the request of the Nigerian government, while Abuja described it as a “joint operation” against terrorists, emphasising that it was not directed at any particular religious group.

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike … But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike,” Trump said.

When questioned about reports that Islamist insurgents, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed more Muslims than Christians, Trump acknowledged that Muslims were also victims but maintained that Christians were the primary targets.

Trump has repeatedly warned in recent months that Christianity in Nigeria faces an “existential threat” and suggested that Washington could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to curb violence against Christian communities.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with over 230 million people, is roughly evenly split between Christians, predominantly in the south, and Muslims, predominantly in the north. While the country continues to face insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, federal authorities reject claims that Christians are singled out for attacks, noting that militants have killed large numbers of both Muslims and Christians.

The Nigerian government has previously stated it intends to work with the United States on counterterrorism but has rejected language implying that Christians are in particular peril, underscoring the secular and multi-faith nature of the country’s security challenges.