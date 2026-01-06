Trump Reveals Welfare Data Showing 33.3% of Nigerian Immigrant Households Receive Public Assistance in US

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

United States President Donald Trump has shared a chart indicating welfare participation rates among immigrant households, showing that approximately 33.3 per cent of Nigerian immigrant households in the United States receive some form of public assistance.

The chart was posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform on January 4, 2026, amid renewed Republican focus on immigration policy, welfare dependency, and debates over the economic contribution of immigrants to the United States.

Titled “Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin,” the chart covers immigrants from about 114 countries and territories, detailing the proportion of households that receive public support, including food assistance, healthcare benefits, housing aid, and other social welfare programmes.

According to the data shared, Nigeria falls within the mid-range of countries listed, with roughly one-third of Nigerian immigrant households reportedly accessing at least one form of public assistance.

The chart ranks Bhutan at the top with the highest welfare participation rate at 81.4 per cent, followed by Yemen (75.2 per cent), Somalia (71.9 per cent), Marshall Islands (71.4 per cent), Dominican Republic (68.1 per cent), Afghanistan (68.1 per cent), Congo (66.0 per cent), Guinea (65.8 per cent), Samoa (63.4 per cent), and Cape Verde (63.1 per cent).

On the opposite end, countries with the lowest reported welfare usage among immigrant households include Bermuda (25.5 per cent), Saudi Arabia (25.7 per cent), Israel/Palestine (25.9 per cent), Argentina (26.2 per cent), South America – unspecified (26.7 per cent), Korea (27.2 per cent), Zambia (28.0 per cent), Portugal (28.2 per cent), Kenya (28.5 per cent), and Kuwait (29.3 per cent).

Trump’s post comes as his administration continues to tighten immigration controls, including the expansion of travel bans and stricter conditions governing entry into the United States. The welfare statistics were presented alongside arguments that immigration policy should prioritise economic self-sufficiency and limit long-term dependence on public support.

Immigration analysts note that welfare participation rates are often influenced by multiple factors, including household size, eligibility rules, length of stay, employment patterns, and access to healthcare, rather than unemployment alone. They also point out that many immigrants contribute significantly to the U.S. economy through taxes, entrepreneurship, and labour in key sectors.

Nonetheless, the chart has reignited debate in U.S. political circles over immigration reform, social spending, and the balance between humanitarian obligations and economic sustainability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.