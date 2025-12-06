WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has controversially renamed the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) after President Donald Trump, affixing his name to the headquarters amid an ongoing legal dispute over control of the institute.

The State Department said Wednesday the facility is now the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, honoring “the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.” The building, located near the State Department, is set to host the signing of a peace deal between Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, with officials from across Africa and the Middle East expected to attend.

Trump has lobbied for a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming credit for easing conflicts worldwide, even as his administration has carried out strikes in Venezuela and threatened other military action. The USIP takeover, however, has been anything but peaceful: his administration removed the institute’s board, fired staff, and seized the building before attaching Trump’s name.

George Foote, a lawyer representing USIP’s former leadership, called the renaming “insult to injury” and noted that a federal judge had already ruled the takeover illegal. The case is under appeal.

The institute, created by Congress in the 1980s, is intended as an independent think tank promoting peace and preventing conflicts in global hotspots, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Trump’s actions have sparked criticism over executive overreach and politicization of the nonpartisan entity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.