Trump Rejects Kremlin’s Putin Attack Claim as Russian Strikes Kill Two in Kyiv

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) –

United States President Donald Trump has dismissed claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence was targeted by a Ukrainian drone strike, even after initially accepting Moscow’s account. The announcement came as Russia launched overnight attacks on Kyiv, killing two civilians and causing significant infrastructure damage.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night that “nobody knew at that moment” whether the report of a strike near Putin’s Novgorod residence was accurate. “Something happened,” he said, “but after US officials reviewed the evidence, we do not believe Ukraine targeted it.”

Ukraine immediately denied any involvement, accusing Russia of staging a false-flag operation to undermine ongoing peace negotiations. Moscow has claimed that the incident will strengthen its negotiating position in talks with Kyiv. The Kremlin also said the residence itself was undamaged and that Putin was elsewhere at the time of the alleged attack.

The claim arose as Russia and Ukraine prepare for further discussions aimed at securing a ceasefire, nearly four years into the conflict. European leaders are expected to meet in France on Tuesday to advance a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the agreement is “90 percent ready,” though territorial disputes remain central to negotiations.

Separately, Ukrainian authorities reported the first civilian casualties in Kyiv in 2026 after overnight Russian shelling in the northern Obolonskyi district. A medical facility was hit, killing one person and injuring another, while 25 patients were evacuated. Additional attacks across the Kyiv region caused the death of a man in his 70s in the Fastiv district and left parts of the region without power, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram. Russia has yet to comment on these overnight strikes.

Analysts warn that the contrasting narratives about the Novgorod incident underscore the continuing information warfare between Moscow and Kyiv, complicating efforts to broker peace. Trump’s public rejection of the Kremlin’s claim also highlights Washington’s cautious approach in navigating its strategic posture toward both Russia and Ukraine.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.