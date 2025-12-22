Trump recalls US ambassador to Nigeria in global diplomatic shake-up

US President Donald Trump has recalled Richard Mills, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, in a sweeping diplomatic restructuring that has affected dozens of American missions worldwide.

Naija247news reports that the development marks a major shake-up across the US foreign service, as Washington introduces new diplomatic placements under Trump’s second-term foreign policy direction.

According to Naija247news, Nigeria is among 15 African countries affected by the recall exercise, alongside Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, and Uganda.

Naija247news gathered that the reshuffle also spread across other continents, with Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Vietnam listed under the Asia-Pacific region. Armenia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia were affected in Europe, while Guatemala and Suriname were impacted in the Western Hemisphere.

State Department sources told Guardian UK that all affected chiefs of mission were notified last week that their postings will end in January. Naija247news understands that most of the ambassadors had assumed duty under the Joe Biden administration and survived Trump’s initial review phase which mainly targeted political appointees.

However, according to Naija247news, the latest directive marks a new diplomatic direction, with serving envoys receiving notices of reassignment from Washington DC.

Ambassadors traditionally remain at foreign postings for three to four years. Mills was confirmed in May 2025 as the US Ambassador to Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that his recall comes at a delicate period marked by frosty bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United States, following visa-related tensions and security concerns.

Despite recent strain, Naija247news gathered that both countries have continued to seek grounds for collaboration. Just last week, Ambassador Mills held a strategic meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, where both officials discussed expanding bilateral cooperation frameworks.

Naija247news understands that the meeting followed remarks by US congressman Riley Moore, who revealed that Nigeria and the United States were close to concluding a “strategic security framework” designed to support counter-terrorism operations in West Africa.

Sources at the State Department said the recalled envoys will not lose their positions in the US foreign service. Rather, Naija247news learnt that they are expected to return to Washington for reassignment or proceed to other international engagements, depending on career preferences.

Naija247news reports that the broader diplomatic shake-up signals intensified restructuring within US global missions, amid shifting geopolitical interests under Washington’s renewed foreign policy agenda.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.