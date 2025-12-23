Trump pulls 30 envoys in ‘America First’ push

Washington, Dec. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Trump administration has ordered the recall of nearly 30 U.S. ambassadors and senior career diplomats, a move officials say is intended to ensure embassies reflect the president’s “America First” priorities, but which critics warn could undermine U.S. credibility abroad.

The State Department declined to provide a list of the diplomats affected, though sources familiar with the matter confirmed that nearly 30 senior career diplomats were among those asked to return to Washington. Most were posted to smaller countries where career Foreign Service officials, traditionally nonpartisan, serve as the president’s top representatives.

A senior State Department official, speaking anonymously, defended the action as standard in any administration:

“An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.”

The recalled diplomats were reportedly encouraged to seek alternative roles within the department, a move described by the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) as “highly irregular.”

“Abrupt, unexplained recalls reflect the same pattern of institutional sabotage and politicisation our survey data shows is already harming morale, effectiveness, and U.S. credibility abroad,” said AFSA spokesperson Nikki Gamer.

Critics also highlight the geopolitical risks of the recalls. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the removals, alongside roughly 80 vacant ambassadorial posts, cede U.S. influence to rivals like China and Russia.

“President Trump is giving away U.S. leadership by removing qualified career Ambassadors who serve faithfully no matter who’s in power,” Shaheen posted on X.

“This makes America less safe, less strong, and less prosperous.”

The move underscores Trump’s ongoing effort to place loyalists in senior diplomatic roles, continuing a pattern begun in his first term, as he seeks to advance his foreign policy priorities against resistance within the national security establishment.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.