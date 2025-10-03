Menu
Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Hamas: Accept U.S. Peace Plan or Face “All Hell” by Sunday

Naija247news – Washington / Gaza, October 3, 2025 — U.S. President Donald J. Trump has delivered a dramatic final warning to Hamas, demanding that the militant group accept a new U.S.-brokered 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza war or face devastating military consequences.

Trump gave Hamas a Sunday 6 p.m. Washington D.C. deadline to respond, threatening that “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out” if the group refuses.

What the Deal Entails

The White House plan, announced after Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for:

  • Immediate release of all hostages within 72 hours, including the return of bodies of dead captives.
  • Complete disarmament of Hamas and handover of heavy weapons.
  • A phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, contingent on security guarantees.
  • A massive reconstruction and aid package, with economic incentives and preferential trade tariffs backed by wealthy Gulf states.
  • A transitional governance arrangement for Gaza, which controversially outlines a role for Trump himself in overseeing the post-war structure.

“This deal spares the lives of all remaining Hamas fighters,” Trump insisted on Truth Social, calling it a “great one for ALL” and claiming it would deliver “peace in the Middle East after 3,000 years.”

Hamas Pushes Back

A senior Hamas official told AFP that while the group is “still studying Trump’s plan”, it has informed mediators that it cannot accept disarmament without a complete end to Israeli occupation. Hamas also requested more time for internal consultations.

Reports suggest Hamas is open to discussing hostage releases and humanitarian aid but remains opposed to U.S. oversight of Gaza’s future governance.

The Stakes of Rejection

Trump claimed more than 25,000 Hamas fighters have already been killed since the war began and that “the rest are surrounded and trapped.” He warned that once the deadline expires, U.S. and Israeli forces will unleash a new wave of military operations to “quickly extinguish” Hamas.

He also urged civilians to evacuate:

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza.”

The United Nations, however, has repeatedly cautioned that “safe zones” in Gaza are illusory, as ongoing bombardments and closed border crossings leave civilians with virtually nowhere to flee.

Regional & Global Implications

The White House says wealthy Middle Eastern nations and “great powers” have signed on to support the framework, though key Arab capitals have not publicly endorsed the plan. Critics argue it risks entrenching U.S. dominance in the conflict while ignoring Palestinian aspirations for sovereignty.

For Africa, including Nigeria, the crisis carries ripple effects:

  • Rising oil prices and disrupted trade routes could strain fragile economies.
  • Humanitarian fallout could drive new waves of refugee flows into neighboring regions.
  • Diplomatically, Nigeria faces renewed pressure to align with Western partners on security while balancing solidarity with the Arab world.

Nigeria has consistently urged an end to civilian suffering in Gaza, while faith leaders at home have warned that the escalation could inflame sectarian divisions across Africa.

What Next?

The U.S. Congress has already endorsed Trump’s Gaza framework, but its fate now rests on Hamas’ decision. If no deal is struck before Sunday evening, the region could face a new phase of war with even higher civilian casualties and deeper geopolitical divides.

