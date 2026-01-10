Trump Holds Off Meeting Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Amid Iran Protests

Washington, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a cautious approach to the ongoing protests in Iran, with intelligence assessments suggesting that unrest so far does not threaten Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s grip on power.

In recent days, Trump warned Iranian authorities that there would be “hell to pay” if protesters are violently suppressed, but he has largely adopted a wait-and-see stance.

“You better not start shooting because we’ll start shooting too,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White Houseon Friday, underscoring a tense posture toward Tehran.

Human rights groups report that security forces have killed and injured numerous demonstrators. Yet Trump’s public comments to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday described protesters as being “stomped on” and security forces as “shooting the hell out of people,” reflecting his restrained engagement.

The protests come amid a broader wave of demonstrations in Iran, with Trump refraining from meeting Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince and son of the late Shah. Pahlavi has been calling on the U.S. for support, urging Trump to provide “attention, support, and action” in the crisis.

“I think that we should let everybody go out there and see who emerges,” Trump said on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, indicating he will assess the opposition’s momentum before backing any leader.

U.S. Intelligence: Iranian Leadership Still Secure

Sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reports said that the protests, while significant in major cities, have not spread widely enough to jeopardize Khamenei’s regime. Analysts are monitoring developments, especially reports of demonstrations in Mashad, a traditional stronghold of the Supreme Leader.

A White House spokesperson reiterated Trump’s warning: “If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, they will get hit very hard.” The CIA declined to comment.

Trump’s cautious approach coincides with his focus on other international issues, including his moves against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and discussions about Greenland. Last year, Trump ordered U.S.-led airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and has maintained that he is prepared to act if Tehran attempts to restart its nuclear program.

Experts suggest that Trump is waiting to see if the protests can destabilize Iran’s clerical leadership before committing to more direct intervention. Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute, said: “Trump wants to be on the winning side, but he prefers a quick win, not a win that requires prolonged investment in the Middle East.”