Trump Escalates Attacks on Somali Americans, Calls Ilhan Omar Should Be “Thrown Out of the Country”

For a second consecutive day, President Donald Trump launched a harsh attack on Somali Americans, claiming they have “destroyed Minnesota” and “our country.”

Speaking Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump escalated his remarks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), stating, “She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman… She should be thrown the hell out of our country.” He mocked Omar for referencing the U.S. Constitution, telling her to “go back to your own country and figure out your own constitution.” Omar fled Somalia during the civil war and became a U.S. citizen after living in a Kenyan refugee camp.

Trump’s comments coincide with the first day of his administration’s immigration crackdown in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Officials said ICE officers are not specifically targeting Somalis, though some may face enforcement for alleged immigration violations.

The focus on Minnesota comes after reports that dozens of Somali Americans were convicted in Covid relief fraud schemes netting over $1 billion. Minnesota hosts about 80,000 people of Somali descent, the largest Somali community in the U.S.

Omar responded on X, writing: “Your message of bigotry won’t work. Somali Americans are here to stay.” Senators and local leaders also condemned Trump’s statements. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) called them “despicable,” while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reaffirmed pride in the city’s Somali community.

Trump has a long history of disparaging African nations, Black immigrants, and migrant communities. In 2019, he targeted Omar and other progressive Democrats, telling them to “go back” to the countries they came from, despite all except Omar being U.S.-born.

Omar noted that the president’s attacks are “not surprising” given his focus on Black immigrants and Muslim communities. “Most of us are citizens… and we are going to be here regardless of what the president has to say,” she said.

