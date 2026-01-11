Trump denies Sean “Diddy” Combs’ pardon request, high-profile clemency off the table

0
137
Updated: Jan 11, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Peter Anene, Business Editor
By Peter Anene, Business Editor

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — US former President Donald Trump has refused to grant clemency to hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a federal prison sentence for prostitution-related offences.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump confirmed that Combs, 56, had sent a formal letter requesting a pardon, but the former president indicated he is not inclined to intervene, leaving the music icon to serve his 50-month sentence.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He began serving his sentence later that year, and appeals are ongoing.

Trump also stated that he would not consider pardons for other high-profile figures, including deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, former Democratic senator Robert Menendez, and disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, all of whom are currently serving prison terms.

The former president has previously issued pardons for loyalists and political allies, including over 1,500 individuals associated with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, but he has drawn a clear line on Combs and several other controversial figures.

This development highlights the growing legal and reputational challenges facing high-profile celebrities involved in criminal cases in the United States, even when seeking executive clemency.

Peter Anene, Business Editor

Peter Anene, Business Editor

Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR