Trump denies Sean “Diddy” Combs’ pardon request, high-profile clemency off the table

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — US former President Donald Trump has refused to grant clemency to hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a federal prison sentence for prostitution-related offences.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump confirmed that Combs, 56, had sent a formal letter requesting a pardon, but the former president indicated he is not inclined to intervene, leaving the music icon to serve his 50-month sentence.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He began serving his sentence later that year, and appeals are ongoing.

Trump also stated that he would not consider pardons for other high-profile figures, including deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, former Democratic senator Robert Menendez, and disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, all of whom are currently serving prison terms.

The former president has previously issued pardons for loyalists and political allies, including over 1,500 individuals associated with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, but he has drawn a clear line on Combs and several other controversial figures.

This development highlights the growing legal and reputational challenges facing high-profile celebrities involved in criminal cases in the United States, even when seeking executive clemency.