Trump Demands Venezuela Cut Ties with China, Russia, Partner Exclusively with US on Oil: Exclusive

Washington / Caracas — The Trump administration has reportedly set firm conditions for Venezuela’s oil industry as part of an ambitious plan to shift Caracas away from economic ties with rival powers and firmly into the United States’ orbit.

Sources familiar with the White House’s strategy told ABC News that the US has laid out two major demands that Venezuela must meet before being allowed to resume or expand oil production:

Sever economic relationships with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, including expelling firms and influence tied to those countries. Partner exclusively with the United States on oil production and exports, giving US companies preferential treatment in selling Venezuela’s heavy crude on global markets.

According to the sources, Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed lawmakers privately on the approach, saying the US believes it can force Caracas’s hand because Venezuela’s existing oil tankers are reportedly full and cannot take on more crude without an export deal. Rubio also suggested that Venezuela could become financially insolvent without immediate oil sales.

The conditions are part of a broader Trump strategy that also includes using a blockade and leverage over tanker movements to compel policy changes in Venezuela, including curtailing alleged drug flows and bolstering US interests in the region. Rubio has defended this pressure by saying the US will continue enforcing an oil “quarantine” on sanctioned tankers until Caracas makes changes aligned with US goals.

Oil Deal and Trump’s Directive

In a related development, Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities will turn over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, to be sold at market prices with proceeds “controlled by me … to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States,” he said on his social media platform.

The crude would be transported by storage ships directly to US ports and sold, a move that reflects Washington’s growing leverage over Caracas’s oil infrastructure — once the backbone of Venezuela’s economy and a major source of petrodollars, particularly for China.

Geopolitical Stakes

China has historically been Venezuela’s largest oil customer, taking a large share of Petrocaribe shipments over the past decade. Analysts say Trump’s reported demand for Caracas to cut ties with Beijing and Moscow signals a broader effort to reassert American influence in Latin America and weaken strategic alliances favored by China and Russia.

However, experts warn that such demands — if truly as far‑reaching as reported — could deepen geopolitical tensions, especially since China and Russia have publicly reiterated support for Venezuela’s government and its sovereignty in the face of US pressure.

Venezuela’s Response and International Reaction

So far, no official response has been released by Venezuelan authorities regarding the reported conditions. Previous statements from Caracas have condemned US actions as interference and “piracy,” accusing Washington of seeking control over the country’s oil wealth.

Critics of the Trump plan argue that leveraging oil into political concessions will further destabilise an already fragile Venezuelan economy and risks alienating external partners whose support Caracas has relied on for years.

As the situation continues to develop, the world is watching whether Caracas will accept, reject, or negotiate the terms outlined by Washington — with global energy markets and geopolitical alliances hanging in the balance.

