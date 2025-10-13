Trump Declares ‘War Is Over in Gaza’ Ahead of High-Stakes Middle East Trip

Washington, D.C. – Former US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the “war is over in Gaza” as he embarked on a high-profile peace mission to Israel and Egypt, aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and promoting long-term Middle East stability.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump dismissed doubts about the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, stating, “The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” When asked if the ceasefire would hold, he added, “I think it’s going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It’s been centuries.”

During his visit to Israel, Trump is scheduled to meet with the families of hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7, 2023 cross-border attack. He is also expected to address the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. Following this, he will travel to Egypt to co-host a summit with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, bringing together more than 20 world leaders to support his plan for Gaza peace and broader regional stability.

Trump’s visit marks a personal victory lap for the deal he helped broker, a 20-point peace initiative announced in late September. “Everybody’s very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews, describing the trip as “very special” while boarding Air Force One in light rain.

Accompanying him are key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and top military officer Dan Caine.

Despite his optimism, Trump faces ongoing challenges, including Hamas’s refusal to disarm and Israel’s reluctance to commit to a full withdrawal from Gaza. Trump insisted he had “verbal guarantees” from both sides and other regional players about the initial phase of the deal, expressing confidence that they “won’t want to disappoint” him.

He also noted his strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “I had some disputes with him and they were quickly settled.” Trump expressed a personal desire to visit Gaza directly, saying, “I would be proud to. I’d like to put my feet on it at least.”

Under Trump’s proposed plan, a new governing body for Gaza — which he would oversee — would be established swiftly. However, he signaled caution regarding former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s involvement, noting he wants to ensure Blair is “an acceptable choice to everybody.”

The trip comes amid intense international focus on stabilizing Gaza following months of conflict, and Trump’s initiative is viewed as a high-stakes effort to cement a fragile ceasefire and lay the groundwork for longer-term peace in the region.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.