Trump Claims Venezuela’s VP Has Been ‘Sworn In’ to Replace Maduro as Uncertainty Deepens

Washington/Caracas — Jan. 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, has been “sworn in” as the country’s new president following the dramatic capture of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces, a development that has thrown Venezuela and the wider region into deep political uncertainty.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said Rodríguez had assumed office in the wake of what his administration describes as a US military operation that led to the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. According to Trump, the transition was part of what he called an effort to “stabilise Venezuela and begin a proper transition away from years of corruption and failure.”

“There is now new leadership in Venezuela,” Trump said. “The vice president has been sworn in, and discussions are ongoing about what is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

However, there has been no confirmation from Venezuelan state media, government institutions, or independent sources that Rodríguez has been sworn in or that any constitutional transfer of power has taken place. Her current whereabouts are also unknown, adding to speculation and confusion surrounding Trump’s announcement.

A disputed transition

Under Venezuela’s constitution, the removal or incapacity of a sitting president triggers a clearly defined succession process involving the National Assembly and the Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Neither institution has issued a statement confirming Maduro’s removal from office or Rodríguez’s installation as president.

Opposition figures inside Venezuela, many of whom have long opposed Maduro, have also expressed caution. Some warned that any leadership change imposed externally would lack legitimacy and risk plunging the country into further instability.

“This is not how constitutional transitions happen,” said one opposition lawmaker, speaking anonymously due to security concerns. “Venezuela cannot be governed by press conferences in Florida or Washington.”

Delcy Rodríguez: power broker at the centre

Rodríguez has been one of the most influential figures in Venezuela’s government for more than a decade. A former foreign minister, she has played a central role in managing the country’s battered economy amid sweeping US sanctions, currency collapse, and chronic shortages.

The daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a left-wing guerrilla fighter who died in police custody in the 1970s, Delcy Rodríguez rose through the ranks of Venezuela’s political elite alongside her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, now president of the National Assembly. She is widely regarded as a disciplined, hardline loyalist of the Bolivarian revolution, though also a pragmatic operator in negotiations with foreign actors.

Trump claimed that Rodríguez had spoken directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and had signalled a willingness to cooperate with Washington. “She understands what needs to be done,” Trump said, without providing details of any agreement.

International backlash grows

Legal experts, regional leaders, and human rights organisations have condemned the US operation that led to Maduro’s capture, describing it as a violation of international law and Venezuelan sovereignty.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva earlier warned that forcibly removing leaders sets a dangerous precedent. “This opens the door to a world where might replaces law,” he said in a social media post.

The United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism, Ben Saul, also criticised what he described as the “illegal abduction” of a sitting head of state, calling for immediate clarification of Maduro’s legal status and access to due process.

Regional implications

Trump’s claim of a new Venezuelan leadership has heightened anxiety across Latin America, particularly in Cuba, which relies heavily on Venezuelan oil supplies. Analysts warn that any abrupt political shift in Caracas could deepen humanitarian crises and destabilise already fragile economies.

US officials have not clarified whether Washington recognises Rodríguez as Venezuela’s legitimate leader or whether a US-administered interim authority remains in place, as Trump earlier suggested the United States would “run the country” until a transition is completed.

Unanswered questions

As of Saturday evening, key questions remain unresolved:

Where is Delcy Rodríguez, and has she formally assumed office?

What is the legal status of Nicolás Maduro following his transfer to US custody?

Who currently controls Venezuela’s military, state institutions, and oil infrastructure?

Until those questions are answered, Venezuela appears caught in a dangerous political limbo — one shaped less by domestic processes than by extraordinary external intervention.

More developments are expected in the coming hours.

