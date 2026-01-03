Trump Claims U.S. Forces Capture Venezuela’s President Maduro in Dramatic Operation

Global attention has turned sharply toward Caracas after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed American forces have successfully captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in what he described as a “large-scale strike” coordinated with U.S. law enforcement agencies. The startling announcement was made via the president’s Truth Social handle on Saturday, setting off a wave of diplomatic and security reactions around the world.

Naija247News gathered that Mr Trump stated the Venezuelan leader and his wife were apprehended and flown out of the country following the coordinated operation. He added that full details would be released during a scheduled news conference at Mar-a-Lago. The post marks one of the most dramatic developments in the long-running standoff between Washington and Caracas.

Naija247News understands that the development comes months after the U.S. government declared Mr Maduro wanted over allegations of cocaine trafficking into the United States. Washington had reportedly doubled the bounty on the Venezuelan president to $50 million while announcing the confiscation of assets valued at over $700 million allegedly linked to the accused.

Political observers say the announcement signals an unprecedented escalation in U.S.–Venezuela relations, already strained by years of sanctions, diplomatic rifts, and accusations of electoral illegitimacy against President Maduro’s government. The Venezuelan authorities have in the past dismissed the trafficking allegations as politically motivated, accusing the U.S. of attempting regime change through economic and political pressure.

Naija247News reports that, if confirmed, the capture of a sitting president on foreign soil would mark a rare and controversial milestone in international law and geopolitics. Analysts note that such an operation could spark debates on sovereignty, security intervention, and transnational crime enforcement.

Global leaders and regional blocs are expected to issue formal responses as details emerge. Human rights organisations are also likely to scrutinize the legality of the operation, transport arrangements, and anticipated prosecution process.

Naija247News gathered that Mr Trump emphasized that the operation was carried out “successfully,” but did not specify the exact location of the arrest or the Venezuelan president’s current whereabouts. The U.S. Department of State and Pentagon officials are yet to issue detailed confirmations at press time.

Naija247News understands that the world now awaits further clarity as the U.S. president prepares to brief journalists. Meanwhile, tension remains high in Venezuela, where Maduro loyalists and opposition supporters are reacting cautiously to the unfolding development.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.