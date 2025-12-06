Trump Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Garbage,’ Tells Somalis to ‘Go Back to Where They Came From’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a tirade against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Minnesota’s Somali community, calling Omar “garbage” and saying Somalis should “go back to where they came from.”

Speaking at the end of a Cabinet meeting, Trump described Somalia as “barely a country” and accused Somali immigrants of contributing nothing while “ripping off” Minnesota through fraud schemes. He also criticized Gov. Tim Walz, calling him “grossly incompetent.”

Trump’s remarks follow a pattern of targeting African countries and migrant communities, including his 2018 reference to African nations as “shithole countries” and repeated attacks on Somali migrants in Minnesota. There are roughly 80,000 Somalis in the state, forming the largest Somali community in the U.S.

Omar, who fled civil war in Somalia and later became a U.S. citizen, responded on X, calling Trump’s focus on her “creepy” and expressing hope that he gets “the help he desperately needs.”

Local leaders condemned Trump’s comments as racist, Islamophobic, and xenophobic. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the remarks are “un-American and against everything we stand for,” while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey praised the Somali community for its contributions to the city and country.

A senior ICE official said the agency may conduct operations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area this week. While not specifically targeting Somalis, some community members could face immigration enforcement if in violation of the law.

Trump’s attacks came amid coverage of a multi-year fraud scheme in Minnesota, which defrauded the state of over $1 billion, mostly involving people of East African descent. Gov. Walz criticized Trump for demonizing an entire community for the actions of a few individuals.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.