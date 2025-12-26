Trump Authorises Additional U.S. Strikes on ISIS in North-West Nigeria Amid Ongoing Christian-Targeted Attacks

Abuja | Dec. 26, 2025 – United States President Donald Trump has warned of further military strikes in North-West Nigeria if Islamic State (ISIS) fighters persist in attacking Christian communities.

Trump disclosed on Truth Social that he personally authorised recent airstrikes targeting ISIS camps in Nigeria, describing the operation as “decisive and deadly.”

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” he wrote.

He said the strikes followed previous warnings to the terrorist group, adding that Washington would not tolerate continued violence against Christians.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump stated.

Precision and Cooperation

According to Trump, the U.S. Department of War executed the airstrikes with precision, reaffirming American commitment to combating radical Islamic terrorism.

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” he said.

Reacting to the operation, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged Nigeria’s cooperation while emphasising that the strikes were intended to send a clear message to ISIS.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight—on Christmas. Grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation. Merry Christmas!” Hegseth wrote on X.

Meanwhile, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed that several ISIS operatives were neutralised during the airstrikes in Sokoto State.

“At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State,” AFRICOM stated.

Strategic Implications

Analysts note that these strikes mark a significant escalation of U.S. military involvement in Nigeria, highlighting the growing collaboration between American forces and Nigerian security agencies. While aimed at protecting vulnerable Christian populations, the strikes also raise questions about sovereignty, civilian safety, and long-term counterterrorism strategy.

The U.S. president’s Christmas warning suggests that further action will follow if ISIS attacks persist, signalling continued international attention on Nigeria’s North-West security challenges.

Reporting by Sub Zero in Lagos, Nigeria.