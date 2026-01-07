Trump Announces Venezuela to Send Up to 50 Million Barrels of Oil to the US

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 100%

Washington / Caracas — US President Donald Trump has revealed that Venezuela will hand over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States — a move he says will benefit both Americans and Venezuelans.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, insisting the crude — previously under US sanctions — would be sold at market prices, with all proceeds controlled directly by his administration.

“This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” he wrote.

Trump directed US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to implement the plan immediately, adding that the oil would be shipped by storage vessels directly to unloading docks in the US.

The announcement follows a controversial US military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and intensified tensions over US involvement in Venezuelan affairs. Pro‑Trump officials have framed the oil transfer as part of a strategy to secure energy resources while weakening Maduro’s government.

Critics, however, warn the move raises serious legal and geopolitical questions, with concerns about the United States exerting control over another country’s oil reserves — the world’s largest proven reserves — and the potential backlash from the international community.

Trump did not provide details on how the revenue from the oil sales will be used or the timeline for delivery, leaving analysts speculating on the implications for global oil markets.

Venezuela’s oil industry, historically a key supplier to China and other countries, is at the centre of growing geopolitical tension. The move comes as Washington seeks to strengthen its influence over Caracas amid ongoing legal cases against Maduro in the United States.

The story is developing.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.