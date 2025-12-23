Trump Administration Triples ‘Self-Deportation’ Incentive for Undocumented Migrants to $3,000

Washington, Dec. 22, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has tripled the financial incentive for undocumented migrants who voluntarily leave the United States, raising the so-called “exit bonus” from $1,000 to $3,000 as part of its self-deportation initiative.

The program, which uses the CBP Home smartphone application, allows migrants to register their intent to depart the country and, once confirmed, receive airfare to their home countries, waived civil fines related to unlawful presence, and the $3,000 stipend. Eligible participants must depart by December 31, 2025.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that migrants who do not take advantage of the temporary incentive “will be found, arrested, and never return” to the United States.

The CBP Home app, modeled after the Biden-era CBP One platform, has been revamped under the Trump administration to facilitate voluntary departures. DHS officials describe the approach as a cost-effective alternative to traditional enforcement methods, noting that arresting, detaining, and deporting a migrant typically costs $17,000, compared to significantly lower costs for voluntary returns.

DHS claims that since January 2025, approximately 1.9 million undocumented immigrants have “voluntarily self-deported,” with tens of thousands using the CBP Home app. The agency did not release independently verified data on how many received travel assistance or stipends versus those who left on their own.

As part of the program, participants are deprioritized for ICE arrest and detention as long as they demonstrate “meaningful strides” toward leaving the U.S., though the administration has not clarified how this is monitored.

The initiative extends recent Trump administration efforts to encourage self-deportation, including a $2,500 stipend announced in October for migrant teenagers returning to their home countries.

CBS News previously reported that during the first six months of Trump’s second term, nearly 150,000 people were deported, while about 13,000 self-deported through voluntary programs.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.