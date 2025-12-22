Trump Administration to Partially Suspend U.S Visa Issuance to Nigerians from January 1, 2026

The United States government has announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerian nationals, effective January 1, 2026, following a new presidential proclamation aimed at strengthening border and national security.

In a statement released on Monday, the US Mission in Nigeria said the restriction will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998, titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the measure. Others include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Under the proclamation, the United States will partially suspend the issuance of several visa categories, including nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, as well as F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas. Certain immigrant visas are also affected, though limited exceptions apply.

The US Mission clarified that the suspension does not amount to a blanket ban and does not apply to all applicants.

Exemptions include lawful permanent residents of the United States, dual nationals applying with passports from countries not affected by the restriction, and Special Immigrant Visa holders eligible through employment with the US government. Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran are also exempt, alongside participants in designated major international sporting events.

According to the statement, the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and who do not possess a valid US visa as of January 1, 2026.

“Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation,” the US Mission said.

Visa applicants from affected countries may continue to submit applications and attend interviews. However, the Mission cautioned that such applicants “may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States” under the new rules.

The announcement comes amid a series of tightening immigration measures by Washington that have raised concerns among Nigerians seeking to travel, study or migrate to the United States.

In recent months, Nigeria was re-added to the US list of countries accused of violations of religious freedom, a designation linked by US officials to persistent insecurity and attacks on Christian communities. Nigeria has also been included in a revised US travel restriction framework imposing partial entry limitations.

Earlier this year, the US reduced the validity of most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians to single-entry visas with a three-month duration. Reports have also emerged suggesting potential suspensions of some immigrant visa categories, including green cards, although US authorities have maintained that lawful permanent residents and holders of valid visas issued before January 1, 2026, remain unaffected.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.